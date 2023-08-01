Constance Johnson was hospitalised for four days in May, but instead of being holed up in a ward with strangers she spent her time as a patient of Wollongong Hospital in her own home.
After spending several hours in the emergency department late one night with breathing difficulties, which was later diagnosed as asthma, the Corrimal resident was told she would need to be admitted for a few days.
"They wanted to keep monitoring my blood pressure, oxygen levels and temperature, and it was a Friday morning, so they said it would be difficult over the weekend to be able to see a doctor if I needed to," she said.
"So they asked me if I'd like to be a part of the virtual hospital ward."
In its first year of operation the virtual ward at Wollongong Hospital has treated 1000 patients, who would otherwise have remained in hospital for several days.
And, while virtual care has been a mainstay of the broader health system everywhere since COVID-19, the Illawarra has been leading the way when it comes to treating a range of acute patients outside the hospital.
Medical lead Dr Niladri Ghosh said Wollongong Hospital had been using virtual capabilities since 2019, but was forced to scale this up with around 900 patients at a time receiving virtual care at the peak of the pandemic.
"When we thought the pandemic was going away, we thought we would make use of all the infrastructure we had for patients in the acute hospital across the district," he said.
"The main aim is to give the same treatment as they'd get in hospital at home and prevent further readmissions to hospital. There are other districts also doing virtual health, but not with the extent of services for acute patients as we are doing."
The virtual ward can now treat 28 patients at a time, who remain admitted to the hospital, but are sent home with a kit of monitoring equipment which is connected to the hospital via bluetooth.
They as have daily video consults and a direct line to a dedicated team of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.
When she was asked about being a patient, Ms Johnson said she was initially hesitant, but quickly found the technology easy to use and the medical team extremely responsive.
"I hadn't really appreciated how it would work at first, but then I was at home doing my first blood oxygen reading and it came up a bit low," she said.
"I hadn't even put the equipment back in the box and there was a nurse phoning to check on me."
Dr Ghosh said there were a wide range of conditions that could be treated in the ward, with most patients coming from the emergency department or medical wards at Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals.
"Usually these patients end up staying in the hospital for five to seven days, but we have the capabilities to take them on and continue to deliver the same medical and nursing interventions they would get in hospital, but at home," he said.
While there is limited data after one year, Dr Ghosh said anecdotally it seemed ward was helping get more patients through the hospital at a time when the health system is under pressure.
The ward can treat long-term respiratory conditions, lung disease, heart failure, asthma, influenza and other seasonal viruses, and was the first place in the state to use the virtual model to give intravenous anti-virals for people at risk of serious COVID-19.
It also treats hip and knee replacements patients, who can be sent home with 24 hours of their surgery instead of spending up to six days in hospital freeing up beds for other patients to allow more elective surgery to occur.
The ward's service lead Kristi-Lee Muir said patients feedback had been overwhelmingly positive.
"Most patients would much prefer to be at home," she said.
"They're not being woken up at night for nurses to do observations, they'd not in a four-bedded room where there are other people snoring. They have their family around, they can eat what they want and they can do what they like, but they also know that if there are any concerns they can pick up the phone.
"It also empowers patients, because they are taking control of their medication, they know when and why to take certain tablets and they understand their health much better."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
