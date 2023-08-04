A group of Illawarra's best apprentices are gearing up to compete in Australia's largest vocational competition.
Ten years ago Mathew McGlashan was one of them, he represented Australia in the international WorldSkills competition and now he mentors the Illawarra team.
The competition represents 60 industries, from bricklaying to hairdressing, baking to welding.
"It's basically the trade or skills olympics," Illawarra WorldSkills team leader and TAFE teacher, Mathew McGlashan said.
He was selected to be part of the Australian Skillaroo team to compete in the international competition in Germany in 2013 as a fitter machinist.
The then 22-year-old competed in a manufacturing team challenge with two other people.
"I was quite young obviously competing at WorldSkills at the time. Going overseas to represent your country, a lot of responsibility there and you learn a lot about yourself," he said.
Whilst their team didn't win gold, Mr McGlashan continues his passion for the competition as the WorldSkills team leader for NSW Fitting and as a regional judge.
"All the best young people in the world are there competing. You get [an] appreciation for all the skills."
The Illawarra group has the skills, but he said it's all about honing those skills to get ready for the nationals.
"Catching up with all these guys and seeing their quality of work. I think we're going to do quite well as a region."
Ethan Everett and Hannah Gerritsen, are two of the former TAFE Wollongong students showcasing their trades in the national WorldSkills competition in late August.
"It's going to be a great experience, and I'm excited the go with the Illawarra team and see how well we can do as a group," Ethan Everett said.
The 21-year-old foreman is competing in the bricklaying competition. He said he enjoys the outdoor aspect of the job.
"I'd much rather be outside and doing something with me hands, so I just like that there's always something new. You get to look at your work at the end of the day and be proud of something," Mr Everett said.
Ms Gerritsen is competing in the hairdressing competition which tests her colouring, styles, and cutting skills.
"In a way going down there and competing is very similar to a work day, because I don't know what my next client's going to want," she said.
The 19-year-old Towradji woman enjoys building connection with her clients.
"The way that you can really change the way someone feels from when they walk in by a simple service like changing their haircut or their colour they can leave feeling so much better about themselves."
The WorldSkills competition can provide employment opportunities and no matter what the outcome is of the competition, Mr McGlashan said it's a great achievement.
"I tell them...it's professional development. You're going to be the leaders in your industry one day, because you've got the right attitude now and you just need to keep moving forward with it," Mr McGlashan said.
The competition will be held in Melbourne on August 17 to 19.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
