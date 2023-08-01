Betty Winstone's girlhood in Nowra was filled with days swimming in the Shoalhaven River, jumping off 'big rock', playing tennis at the Presbyterian Church, and dancing the night away at the local halls.
This Friday (August 4), Mrs Winstone will celebrate her 100th birthday.
As she approaches the impressive milestone, Mrs Winstone vividly remembers a youth well spent in Nowra.
The newest centenarian still remembers our city as a little country town - where you were always outside and there was plenty to keep a gaggle of young ladies occupied.
Tennis, billy carts, sewing lessons at the School of Arts, church on Sunday, and Sunday School were mainstays of Nowra life.
Then there were visits to the grandparents' dairy farms, and family holidays at Huskisson once a year.
But by far the best part of growing up in Nowra was 'big rock', in the Shoalhaven River.
"We would swim, and jump into the water - we all jumped off the big rock, we loved it," she said.
"I remember once, pushing my sister off, because she was slow to jump in."
Mrs Winstone attended Nowra Public School and Nowra High School, before she set to work as a secretary at Woodhills
Outside of her office work, she was also well known as a seamstress - if you wanted a gorgeous dress made, you went to Mrs Winstone.
Mrs Winstone even made her sister's wedding dress.
Of course, dressmaking was an ideal skill to have if you wanted to stand out at the dance.
Mrs Winstone adored the local dances. She even met her husband at one.
During World War II, British Navy officers were stationed at HMAS Albatross.
When the local base hosted a dance, she was determined to be there.
At that, dance she met and fell in love with George Winstone.
"To us, Albatross was beautiful," Mrs Winstone said.
"We had a lot of fun there. There was often a dance at Albatross
The pair married shortly after that beautiful night.
And when the war was over, Mrs Winstone was off on the adventure of a lifetime.
She sailed to England with her new husband, and spent several years living there.
"I just remember it being a long, long way away," Mrs Winstone said of the boat trip.
But no matter where you go, there's no place like home.
Mrs Winstone convinced her husband to return to Nowra, and the pair had two daughters here, Megan and Alison
She is also lucky enough to have a granddaughter, Madi, and the pair often catch up over video chat.
To celebrate Mrs Winstone's upcoming 100th birthday, the team at Jean Ross House (where she now resides) is asking the community to send 100 birthday cards.
Jean Ross House staff adore Mrs Winstone, and her bright and bubbly presence.
The team believe many people out there may know Mrs Winstone, consider she's spent the better part of a century in Nowra.
They decided on the 100 cards, thinking it would be nice if the community could share that celebration.
After all, 100 is a massive milestone.
Want to wish Mrs Winstone well on her 100th birthday?
Send a card to:
Mrs Betty Winstone, c/o Jean Ross House, 189 Old Southern Rd, South Nowra 2541
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
