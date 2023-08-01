Illawarra Mercury
Betty Winstone turns 100 and this is how you can help her celebrate

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:04pm
Nowra's Betty Winstone celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, August 4. Picture supplied
Nowra's Betty Winstone celebrates her 100th birthday on Friday, August 4. Picture supplied

Betty Winstone's girlhood in Nowra was filled with days swimming in the Shoalhaven River, jumping off 'big rock', playing tennis at the Presbyterian Church, and dancing the night away at the local halls.

