Politicians divided over free parking at Wollongong Hospital

Kiama MP Gareth Ward says patients and visitors should not have to pay for parking at Wollongong Hospital and has launched a petition to make it free.
But NSW Health Minister Ryan Park says this would create problems at the hospital, as allowing anyone to park for free would "risk making it harder for patients and their families to access parking due to the increase in demand and capacity constraints."
Drawing attention to his new petition which can be accessed via NSW Parliament, Mr Ward said Wollongong's status as a major teaching and referral hospital meant people travelled long distances to access it.
"Wollongong Hospital is our region's flagship hospital," the former Liberal-turned-Independent politician said.
"It's used by people for major surgery from right around the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, not just those living in Wollongong.
"People in our hospitals should be focused on their healthcare, not their back pocket."
Parking at regional hospitals was put in the spotlight when Labor announced the start of a regional free parking scheme - an election commitment - would start on August 1.
A government spokesperson said Wollongong - as well as John Hunter and Gosford - were not included in the free parking scheme, as they were in major centres and "in close proximity to public transport".
"Most people would reasonably understand that there are big differences in terms of access to public transport in metropolitan areas and rural and regional areas," the spokesperson said.
Mr Park said Mr Ward had not campaigned for free parking at the hospital while in government.
"Paid parking has been in place at Wollongong Hospital, including while the Member for Kiama was a Government Minister," he said.
"I note the Member for Kiama, while in Government, never made a commitment to make parking free at Wollongong Hospital."
Mr Ward said he wanted 20,000 people to sign his petition for free parking so the matter could be debated in parliament.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
