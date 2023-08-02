The western grandstand at WIN Stadium had a problem a year before winds almost blew the roof off.
In 2011 there was drama when Chinese-made steel trusses weakened and buckled in gale force winds.
However, there was a problem a year earlier when construction was due to begin - the grandstand was too big.
Part of the $29 million grandstand hung over a section of the footpath and road reserve of Harbour Street - measuring eight metres wide.
The grandstand's second level encroached over the road reserve by 5.7 metres, while level three hung 8.35 metres over the footpath and road.
That eight-metre strip had to be rezoned to an SP3 tourist zone to allow construction to take place.
It would delay construction by weeks - once Wollongong City Council agreed to the change it had to go on public exhibition before being approved.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
