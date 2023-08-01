Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Photos

St George Illawarra Dragons two-try NRLW heroes gunning for more success

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 1 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra players celebrate after scoring a try in the Dragons 38-12 win over Parramatta at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber
St George Illawarra players celebrate after scoring a try in the Dragons 38-12 win over Parramatta at WIN Stadium. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Margot Vella and Cortez Te Pou couldn't ask for a better start to their NRLW careers with St George Illawarra Dragons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.