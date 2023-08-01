Margot Vella and Cortez Te Pou couldn't ask for a better start to their NRLW careers with St George Illawarra Dragons.
The rugby converts bagged two tries apiece in their debut outing, helping the Dragons open their NRLW account with a 38-12 win over Parramatta Eels at WIN Stadium last Saturday.
"It was an absolute dream debut," Vella said.
The speedy outside back who joined the Dragons this season from the NSW Waratahs Super W squad, said it was good to break into the side after not being picked for St George Illawarra's opening round loss to Newcastle Knights.
"Of course it was disappointing not playing. We worked really hard in the pre-season and all I wanted to do was get out there and play but I just had to trust the process and trust my gut that I was here for a reason and just show on the field what I can do," she said.
The 24-year-old, who has represented Malta internationally in rugby league, admitted fullback was her preferred position but said she was just happy to be in the starting side.
She said it was a bit disheartening not being chosen to play fullback but was happy to do what was best for the team.
"I think healthy competition is always good. You are always striving to be better. I think it is good being able to strive for a position rather than being comfortable where you are."
Her team-mate Te Pou was also buzzing after her "dream debut".
"To score even one try on debut is pretty special, to get two is fantastic. I put it down to Rae's kicks though," she said.
"She put on a perfect kick and I just had to catch it, so credit to her."
Te Pou said she was loving playing with the Dragons gun half Raecene McGregor again.
"I played with Rae last year in the Harvey Norman competition so there's a little bit of a combo there. I scored a few tries like that back in the Harvey Norman comp.
"She's so calm-headed and she's very good at what she does."
This view is shared by Vella.
Speaking ahead of the Dragons stoush against the Roosters at the SCG on Thursday night, Vella said she was loving playing with fellow rugby converts Te Pou and Tyla Nathan-Wong as well as reigning Dally M Medallist, McGregor.
"I've played a bit of Oztag with Raecene before but I've never played league with her, so it was good to finally get the chance to do that with her," she said.
"And being a convert it's been good to work with Tyla, we have a good on-field relationship. I think we've settled in quite well."
Looking ahead to the clash against the Roosters, Vella said the team was focusing on taking all their opportunities.
"I think we left a few tries out on the field on the weekend," she said.
"Just being in those combinations more now I think we will be able to really capitalise on our opportunities."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
