Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Meet the Cambodian football coach inspiring Illawarra kids

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the FIFA Women's World Cup going on in Australia and New Zealand, Cambodian football coach Nuth Chork is attempting to achieve her goal of bringing through the next stars in her country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.