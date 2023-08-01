Meet the Cambodian football coach inspiring Illawarra kids

With the FIFA Women's World Cup going on in Australia and New Zealand, Cambodian football coach Nuth Chork is attempting to achieve her goal of bringing through the next stars in her country.
Born in Siem Reap, Chork is currently in Australia for ISF Cambodia - a charity dedicated on ending poverty in society with a huge emphasis in sport, particularly football.
As part of her role for the organisation, she conducts football training sessions for both para and able bodied athletes. Now in the Illawarra on a FIFA sponsorship, she is spreading her knowledge and experience to young kids in Australia.
She ran the kids through a couple of drills, including 'blind football', where the students would put on a blindfold and kick a ball with a bell in it in order to mirror how it is like to play the sport for a blind person.
Growing up in a poor rural family in Siem Reap, Chork said she was determined to break gender stereotypes ingrained in Cambodian society - mainly that women could not play football or sport altogether.
She wants to inspire more young girls to achieve their dreams.
"In my community I try and be a role model to everyone," she said.
"I'm really excited to be in Australia and in the Illawarra. It's been the one place I've wanted to come and see. People in Cambodia are not supposed to play sport. I have been creating programs for ISF there for the children and young adults to join that program.
Chork said to be in Australia during the Women's World Cup was something extremely inspiring and added she would use the athletes playing at that tournament as an example of what her students could achieve.
"I've always dreamed that one day I would see the Women's World cup," Chork said.
"It's such a incredible experience and new things will come to me [from watching it]. I will tell them all what the Women's World Cup is and it will be inspiring for everyone for their goals and for what they want to be."
