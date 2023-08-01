Jack de Belin will front the judiciary on Tuesday night as he attempts downgrade his alleged 'hip drop' tackle in the Dragons' last game against Manly.
De Belin will front the judiciary on Tuesday night to fight a grade two dangerous contact charge from an incident that saw him sin binned against the Sea Eagles.
A successful challenge of the grading would see the 32-year-old incur a $3,000 fine instead of a suspension whilst an unsuccessful appeal would see him miss four games.
Connor Muhleisen retains his spot on the interchange bench after a successful debut with Talatau Amone named at five-eighth for his 50th NRL game.
A win will be crucial for Ryan Carr's side as they look to avoid the wooden spoon in 2023.
The Dragons are coming off the back of a home loss against the Sea Eagles last Saturday in Wollongong.
Speaking ahead of the match, Francis Molo said it would be a tough battle against the Eels.
"Parramatta always come out of the blocks hard and fast, especially after a big loss," he said.
"I'm expecting them to come out firing and we gotta be ready to take the hits and be at our best and at the same time, worry about ourselves and play our best footy.
"Looking forward to it and hopefully we can get the job done."
1.Tyrell Sloan
2.Mathew Feagai
3.Moses Suli
4.Zac Lomax
5.Mikaele Ravalawa
6.Talatau Amone
7.Ben Hunt
8.Francis Molo
9.Jacob Liddle
10.Blake Lawrie
11.Billy Burns
13.Jack de Belin
14.Connor Mulheisen
15.Michael Molo
16.Toby Couchman
17.Zane Musgrove
18.Ryan Couchman
19.Sione Finau
20.Jack Bird
21.Max Fegai
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
