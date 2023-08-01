Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney announced he will be touring Australia but unfortunately Wollongong is not on the six-date tour.
Onetime Beatle, Sir Paul McCartney, will visit Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, and the Gold Coast in October and November.
The Got Back Tour includes Beatles, Wings, and solo hits.
The Mercury approached Venue NSW to see if Wollongong's WIN Entertainment Centre was a ever a contender for McCartney's Australian tour.
"Our aim is to bring as many events as possible into the Venues NSW network," a spokesperson for Venues NSW said.
"We're committed to securing other major events for WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre."
The Mercury hit the streets to see if Illawarra locals would have been interested in McCartney's tour had he come to Wollongong.
Wollongong's Harper Lili said the Beatles star is not for her, while Michael Gal, from Balgownie, said he probably wouldn't have the budget to buy a ticket.
So which other stars and events would you like to see come to Wollongong?
Harper Lili would like to see the circus come to town- specifically Cirque du Soleil.
"I saw them in Brisbane, I know they [perform in] Sydney but it would be pretty cool for Wollongong to put them on here," she said.
Other artists on her wish list include Eminem, Beyonce, and Lewis Capaldi.
"Like Taylor Swift and Pink if they were coming down here, I'd pay money to go and see that," Sheridan Blades, from Corrimal, said.
Michael Gal would like to see more comedy shows in Wollongong.
He enjoyed Dave Chapelle's show at WIN Entertainment Centre and also has seen ventriloquist David Strassman and the Umbilical Brothers.
Wollongong father Adam Wright said in the last two years he's mainly seen The Wiggles which he laments will probably happen again.
The Wiggles Wiggly Big Day Out will next perform at WIN Entertainment Centre in December.
He hopes metalcore band Polaris will perform in Wollongong: "They're a bit more of a metal sort of band but they're pretty well known in Australia and they're actually from Sydney, so I'm surprised that they haven't sort of played here considering how big they are.
"Even more sports would be good too, like A-League."
Polaris did play at the Wollongong Unibar in May 2022.
Mr Wright wa the only person we spoke with who said he'd see McCartney in Wollongong if it ever eventuated.
"Yeah, I would love to see him!" he said.
"There are heaps of people like that, that always go everywhere else - Sydney, everywhere else but Wollongong."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
