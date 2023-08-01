Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Paul McCartney ditches Wollongong, which stars do Illawarra music fans want to see

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured, clockwise top from left, are Harper Lili from Wollongong, Shellharbour's Adam Wright, Sheridan Blades from Corrimal, and Michael Gal, from Balgownie. Pictures by Marlene Even
Pictured, clockwise top from left, are Harper Lili from Wollongong, Shellharbour's Adam Wright, Sheridan Blades from Corrimal, and Michael Gal, from Balgownie. Pictures by Marlene Even

Singer-songwriter Paul McCartney announced he will be touring Australia but unfortunately Wollongong is not on the six-date tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.