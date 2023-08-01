A clinical supervisor who worked for the University of Wollongong has admitted he pilfered medication from a hospital for a friend who did not have access to Medicare.
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal found Hamish Alexander Lee Ambut, a former registered nurse, guilty of unsatisfactory professional conduct and professional misconduct in relation to events that took place in March 2021.
On March 5, 2021 Mr Ambut went to Liverpool Hospital's emergency department in his role as a clinical supervisor for UOW and misappropriated three ampoules of dexamethasone (a steroid medication) and a cannula.
He later gave evidence that he intended to treat a friend who did not have access to Medicare due to his visa status.
Two days after taking the medication, Mr Ambut told a supervisor that he had taken "only a saline solution and a cannula" to clean a nebuliser.
He also breached confidentiality directions the supervisor gave him when he discussed the matter with a colleague.
Mr Ambut - who has since ceased working for UOW - admitted to these actions, which the Health Care Complaints Commission relied on to prove unsatisfactory professional conduct.
But he did not admit to an allegation that he induced his colleague to back up his version of events, and the tribunal found it was not necessary to make a decision regarding this.
In finding Mr Ambut guilty of professional misconduct - which is unsatisfactory professional conduct serious enough to warrant suspension or cancellation of a practitioner's registration - the tribunal said he must have known his actions were wrong and the administration of the drug was "not without risk to his friend" because it relied on his diagnosis.
Documents tendered to the tribunal reflected a "competent nurse", the NCAT members said, who was "an instructor well thought of by his students".
The tribunal found Mr Ambut's actions were "a singular lapse in judgement" given his lack of prior offences and his earlier nursing performance, teaching, and character.
"That lapse was, however, serious and the deterrence of like conduct is a factor which the tribunal must and has taken into account in determining the protective orders to be made," NCAT members said in their decision.
"Those orders which appear at the conclusion of these reasons are that, if registered, the tribunal would have suspended the practitioner's registration for a period of nine months."
The tribunal also ordered that Mr Ambut pay the HCCC's costs.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
