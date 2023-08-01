Illawarra Mercury
Former UOW clinical supervisor guilty of professional misconduct

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
A generic photo of an emergency department sign. File picture
A generic photo of an emergency department sign. File picture

A clinical supervisor who worked for the University of Wollongong has admitted he pilfered medication from a hospital for a friend who did not have access to Medicare.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

