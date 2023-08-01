Adding to an already stellar line-up, Wanderer Festival has released its final program announcement, cementing a world-class program of music, art, comedy, theatre, circus and artisan workshops over three unforgettable days and nights.
Joining the line-up for Pambula Beach will be Zambian hip hop artist Sampa The Great, the internationally renowned Lonnie Holley, prolific Australian musician Ben Lee and award-winning Aussie comedian Tom Ballard, among a host of others.
Wanderer's latest program announcement has quality and quantity in spades with 24 artists just announced and joining previously announced headliners Ocean Alley, Django Django, The Jungle Giants, Thelma Plum, Spiderbait and Kevin Morby to complete the 70-plus strong Wanderer Festival 2023 line-up.
Sampa The Great is all that and so much more - called a prodigious talent with a unique voice and point of view, she has been declared "a formidable force in a new wave of artistry in hip hop and taking the world by storm".
A visual artist and musician, Lonnie Holley delivers an aural memoir forged in Alabama fire and a life of extreme adversity and perseverance.
Hailing from closer to home, Ben Lee boasts a 30-year career that has produced some of the catchiest tunes in Australian pop history.
Wanderer Festival returns to Pambula Beach from September 29 to October 1.
Tickets are priced according to age-group and the pre-sale ranges from $40-$120 for a single day ticket and $100-$310 for a three-day festival pass and are available from wanderer.com.au
Joining the lineup - in alphabetical order:
Artists: Batts, Ben Lee, Cash Savage And The Last Drinks, DJ Dadbod, Hold//Fire, Little Quirks, Lonnie Hollie, Mourning (A) Blkstar, Northeast Party House, Sampa The Great, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, This Way North, Tijuana Cartel, Wilsn.
Arts: Bega Valley Female Voices Choir, Bronwyn Kuss, Claire Hooper, Feetbus, Gulaga Dancers, Wear Wanderer Workshop, Tom Ballard, The Big Lost Band, The Bioluminescence Project.
