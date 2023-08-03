Illawarra pet owners have been forced to travel hours with their unwell feathered and furry family members for specialist vet care but thanks to a hospital expansion that is set to change.
The Fairy Meadow facility has opened its doors after six months of renovation.
It includes Greencross Vets Fairy Meadow, a vet clinic, and the Animal Referral Hospital (ARH) Wollongong, an emergency after-hour service within the same building.
ARH is the only after-hours vet clinic in the Illawarra, some clinics have veterinarians available on-call.
The Mercury previously spoke to a Farmborough Heights family who plead in July 2022 for more after-hours vet care after the made two trips with their cat Chevy to Miranda, one-hour away.
The family had to travel with their stressed cat due to no after-hour availability in the Illawarra. Their cat was put to sleep after they found "fluid in his lungs from all the stress and panic".
The multi-million dollar Fairy Meadow renovation includes five new consult rooms, two new surgical theatres, and a separate cat and dog-friendly waiting room.
"To be able to offer GP services, preventative care, health services, and advanced diagnostic imaging as well as an emergency hospital at the one location is really special and unique as it means we're able to provide exceptional care to pet parents," Veterinary Director of Greencross Vets Fairy Meadow, Dr Luke Michel said.
A new CT scanner, which Dr Michel said the Illawarra hasn't had access to before, means pet owners no longer need to travel to Sydney.
"The idea of [anxious dogs] having to go into a car then head up to Sydney...it's quite stressful for them and for the owners and then to wait up there for god knows how long," Dr Michel said.
The renovated facility opens its doors as the state is plagued by a veterinarian shortage.
A NSW Government inquiry established in June 2023 is investigating the workforce shortage, particularly in regional and rural areas.
Unlike metropolitan areas which often have 24/7 vet clinics, many vets within regional areas are on-call at night after working a full day, according to the Australian Vet Association (AVA).
"It means they burn out faster, and the job doesn't last as long and they end up having to leave or move away from these regional areas," AVA's NSW division president, Dr Zachary Lederhose said.
Across the state there are not enough vets for the increased demand, Dr Lederhose said.
"In 2021 in NSW, 40 per cent (compared to a national rate of 38.65 per cent) of veterinary job vacancies took more than 12 months to fill," AVA states in their submission to the NSW government inquiry.
"When separating out rural practices, 46 per cent were not filled after 12 months."
Dr Michel said the Fairy Meadow vet has been lucky during the nationwide shortage to recruit enough staff to provide emergency after-hour care.
Dr Michel the Illawarra branch president of AVA, hopes the renovated facility will entice vets to the Illawarra to provide specialist care to the region.
He has spotted a drop in demand in 2023 compared to the previous year as 'people are tightening their belts'.
While the hospital unwraps its new equipment, the centre catches its breath and prepares for the demand to increase.
Many vets perform duties for free such as providing care for stray animals and wildlife.
"The Illawarra particularly, it's an area with lots of wildlife," Dr Lederhose said
He notes this care occurs particularly during natural disasters such as bushfires.
"Vets are the ones who step up to help and often that's pro-bono- for free. That's something that isn't really sustainable," Dr Lederhose said.
"This public good needs to be paid for by somebody...the question is does it fall on small businesses to pay for something that is the responsibility of the state?"
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
