The secret to keeping a business alive for 50 years?
"If you build it, build it properly."
That's the words of Ron Fitzgerald, owner of Coast Electrical Industries which this year celebrated 50 years in business.
The operation, trading as Illawarra Transformers, that started out in Mr Fitzgerald's garage making transformers for industrial applications has outlived many of its competitors. Once fighting for work with companies based in Sydney and Melbourne to serve the Illawarra market, it now beats out mass produced transformers built overseas for work on major government projects with this simple maxim in mind.
"You don't cut corners," Mr Fitzgerald said. "Engineers, they don't want something cheap and nasty."
First established in 1973 in Mr Fitzgerald's garage in Mount St Thomas, the business found its home at West Street, Wollongong, where it gradually took over the existing house structure, before becoming the multi-room workshop that it is now.
Along the way, the business has seen the fortunes of manufacturing in the Illawarra and Australia more broadly vary, with the impacts sometimes coming quite close to home. Mr Fitzgerald remembers in the 1990s recession the company had to reduce its work hours to just three days a week.
"That was pretty scary, not just for us but for the whole country," he said.
Being a small, family-owned business has enabled the business to stay afloat even in tougher times.
"If we make a decision, we can do things quickly, we don't have to apply for a board of directors," Mr Fitzgerald said.
"Our turnover is quite stable, within a range, but fairly consistent."
As a whole, the business employs about a dozen workers, some of whom have been with the company for almost as long as Mr Fitzgerald, but the brain of the operation remains in a small, open office attached to the main workshop. There, Mr Fitzgerlad, his son Brendan and Phill Betts oversee the production process.
"We talk directly to each other," Brendan said.
While the world outside the roller doors may have changed, much of the process and ethic that got the company first set up remains in place. Over the years, the business has utilised more machinery but the way in which transformers are built is very much by hand, even as the products have gotten bigger.
The company has almost completed its largest transformer yet, a 500 kVa unit which will go into use on the Sydney Trains network.
But for what will keep the business going for the next 50 years, it's the same answer as the past five decades, Mr Fitzgerald said.
"It's all word of mouth. An engineer gets a good job, they tell their mate who's an engineer and the next thing is he wants to buy them."
