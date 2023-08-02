Obituary: Remembering Cricket Illawarra Hall of Fame recipient Brian Taber

The Illawarra cricket community has lost one of its favourite sons with the passing of former Test wicketkeeper Brian Taber.
Taber, who represented Australia in 16 Tests between 1966 and 1970, passed away on July 21 aged 83.
A crowd of over 200 people attended Bayswater Private Golf Club last Friday to celebrate the life of one of the finest keepers in Australian cricket history.
Taber, who took seven catches and a stumping on his Test debut against South Africa, was one of the first five players inducted into Cricket Illawarra's inaugural Hall of Fame, in April this year.
Cricket Illawarra media officer Bob Wheway went to Wollongong High School with Taber.
He attended the funeral to farewell his 'great mate' and one of the Illawarra's best ever cricketers.
Others to attend included well-known cricket identities Ian Chappell, Doug Walters, Kerry O'Keefe, David Sincock and Dave Renneberg.
Taber's immediate family, his wife Fran, two sons and two daughters along with his five grandchildren were also at the celebration of his life.
Taber was born in Wagga Wagga on April 29, 1940 and moved to Fairy Meadow when he was six.
He enrolled in Wollongong High School, the then academically selective high school in the region, in 1953.
In 1957, Taber was elected by the staff as well as the student body as a prefect.
In the Illawarra, Brian played all his cricket with Balgownie Cricket Club.
In March 1953, still not 13 years of age, Taber 'filled in' in the Balgownie vs Thirroul first-grade game.
On November 13, Taber aged just 14 made his first-grade starting debut when Balgownie played Western Suburbs.
Taber began playing with the Gordon Cricket Club in Sydney in the 1955/1956 season.
He played 20 seasons with Gordon, 19 in first grade.
In 195 first grade games with Gordon, Taber scored 4,368 runs at an average of almost 25 with a top score of 138 not out. The wicketkeeper also claimed 227 catches and had 123 stumpings.
Taber played 73 first-class matches for New South Wales ( 1964/1965 to 1973/1974 ) taking 207 catches and effecting 35 stumpings. He scored 1489 runs at 16.54 with one century and four half-centuries.
In 16 Test Matches ( 1966/1967 - 1969/1970 ), all but one overseas, he took 56 catches and made four stumpings. He scored 353 runs at 16.04 with a highest score of 48.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
