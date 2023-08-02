Illawarra Mercury
Obituary: Remembering Cricket Illawarra Hall of Fame recipient Brian Taber

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 10:45am
The late Brian Taber was one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers. Picture supplied
The Illawarra cricket community has lost one of its favourite sons with the passing of former Test wicketkeeper Brian Taber.

