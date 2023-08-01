Illawarra Mercury
Horsley man Paul Iera pleads guilty to faking his own kidnapping to spend New Year's Eve with other lover

Updated August 1 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 3:30pm
A Horsley cheater has admitted to faking his own kidnapping - costing police hundreds of wasted hours and over $16,000 in resources - all in a bid to ring in the new year with his other lover.

