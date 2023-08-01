A Horsley cheater has admitted to faking his own kidnapping - costing police hundreds of wasted hours and over $16,000 in resources - all in a bid to ring in the new year with his other lover.
Paul Iera, 36, was spending the night at another woman's home when he told his partner he was off "to meet his finance guy" at Dapto about 11.45pm on December 31.
Eleven minutes later, his partner received a message from Iera's phone that read: "[Partner] it's [name] thank you for sending Paul to me now payback is a bitch bye bye".
Shortly after midnight, she received another message: "But I'm going to be fare (sic) ok we will keep him with us until the morning wen (sic) he gives us his bike we call it square no one's touching him my word I'll give u hun (sic) ok".
Iera's partner interpreted the messages to mean he had been kidnapped, prompting her to contact police. She then received another message at 12.43am which read: "We will tell you a location to come and meet us ok".
The 'kidnapping' then sent the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad on a wild goose chase, ultimately costing the NSW Police Force $16,217 in resources.
Detectives spent hours canvassing the area for CCTV, speaking to witnesses and obtaining telephone records.
About 10.30am on January 1, police stopped a vehicle in which Iera was travelling in to ensure his safety and obtain a victim statement, tendered court documents stated.
Iera claimed he was "kidnapped by unknown Middle Eastern males" who stopped him on Bong Bong Road, threw him into the back of a Mitsubishi Triton and blindfolded him.
He told police he was then driven away before being dumped by his vehicle, with instructions to hand over his dirt bike.
It took 12 days for investigators to figure out the truth: the kidnapping never took place. Iera had instead spent the night safe inside the home of another woman.
The unfaithful tradie came clean at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to making a false accusation with intent to subject another to an investigation.
Iera, supported in court by his parents, also pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing ammunition.
The second set of charges stem from a February raid of Iera's home in which police uncovered a black Glock-style handgun, a black 'Taser torch', and a box of .410 gauge ammunition in his bedroom.
A sentencing assessment report has been ordered ahead of Iera's punishment date on September 12 to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
Defence lawyer Cameron Meaney also confirmed Iera pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of larceny, in which he is accused of stealing $168.85 worth of meat and candles from Woolworths Shell Cove on May 2.
He will fight this allegation in a hearing at Port Kembla Local Court at a later date.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
