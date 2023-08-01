Port Kembla freight train drivers allege that actions taken by their employer Qube have put commuters at risk on the Sydney Trains network.
The startling allegations come as the union representing the train drivers and ASX-listed Qube are locked in increasingly bitter enterprise bargaining negotiations.
Last week, train drivers went on strike after what they allege was a lockout by Qube.
Workers had decided to conduct partial work bans as part of enterprise bargaining negotiations, which Qube responded with an email notifying those involved that they would not be entitled to payments while the action was taking place.
This precipitated the strike, which continued until the end of last week.
Workers said they attempted to get back to the bargaining table over the weekend, but Qube responded with a lock out that lasted until midnight Tuesday, August 1.
Meantime, the RTBU launched a broadside against Qube, claiming that staff brought in to drive trains were unqualified for the routes they were being required to take, with potentially catastrophic consequences.
"Workers are operating trains they're not qualified to operate, safety regulations are being shirked and that's just what we know about," RTBU NSW locomotive division secretary Farren Campbell said.
"Qube's operations interact with the busy Sydney and NSW Trains passenger network so we're talking about the safety of workers and the travelling public."
Port Kembla trainee train driver Bryce Gebbie explained how this would occur.
"If you don't know where a certain signal is, and that signal could be red, you can't stop [in time]," he said.
"A four thousand tonne freight train, if you're going about 60 km/h, it takes almost a kilometre from the time you put the brakes on to the time your train stops."
Qube denied drivers were assigned to routes they were not qualified for.
"Qube argued that the RTBU's claims are lacking substance and in some cases are simply untrue, such as the claims about using under qualified drivers," a Qube spokesperson said.
Following the allegations, the RTBU launched an action in the Fair Work Commission to bring an end to its own strike and the resulting lockouts, something it said was the first of its kind.
"We need someone, whether it's the Fair Work Commission or NSW Government, to urgently step in and put a stop to this," Mr Campbell said. "We're seriously concerned that unless something is done, people are going to get seriously injured or worse."
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said rail safety was the responsibility of the national Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator.
"QUBE, like all accredited rolling stock operators, has a duty under the Rail Safety National Law (NSW) to ensure the competence of its drivers," the spokesperson said.
Mr Gebbie said he had experienced similar pressure first hand.
"They try and pressure you into doing unsafe and unqualified procedures and movements," he said.
The Qube spokesperson said the allegations from the union were "false" and amounted to "scare tactics".
"The fact is, thanks to the RTBU's actions, Qube has barely run any trains since the strike began, instead meeting our customers' needs predominantly by road and other means, leveraging our capabilities as an integrated logistics provider."
The Fair Work Commission is expected to hand down its decision today, however a separate back pay dispute is continuing in the Federal Court.
Both sides have said they hope to be able to reach an agreement.
