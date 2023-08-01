Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

RTBU Port Kembla workers allege Qube put passengers at risk

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 1 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Kembla freight train drivers are on strike after a workplace dispute with logistics company Qube. Picture by Adam McLean
Port Kembla freight train drivers are on strike after a workplace dispute with logistics company Qube. Picture by Adam McLean

Port Kembla freight train drivers allege that actions taken by their employer Qube have put commuters at risk on the Sydney Trains network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.