Space and glamour in a prized North Wollongong location

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Quality finishes, oversized living spaces and dedicated entertaining zones define this magnificent terrace home located just moments from pristine beaches and the Wollongong CBD.
Offering a complete entertainers' experience, the living spaces unfold towards sunlit landscaped gardens accompanied by a private swimming pool and a stylish outdoor courtyard.
Stone Real Estate agent, Matthew Kasbarian said,"It's definitely an entertainer's home where you'll want to host parties for friends and family all year round."
The masterful floor plan is enhanced with elegance and style and features an ultra-contemporary marble kitchen with 40mm benchtops and elegant island breakfast bar.
"It's got a great open plan kitchen that flows through to the indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Everything is open and filled with natural light," Matthew said.
"The size of the home is accentuated by the large void which allows sunlight to flood the living areas throughout the day."
The private upstairs retreat integrates a spacious home office, family bathroom with freestanding tub and chic bedrooms all with walk-in wardrobes.
The luxurious main bedroom features an en suite with bath, dual walk-in robes, while an expansive wall of north-facing glass overlooks the pool area.
All the mod cons are included such as ducted air-conditioning, ducted vaccum and solar panels. There's also plenty of storage and a three-car garage with loads of room for all the outdoor toys including surfboards and bikes.
Following the first open home Matthew said potential buyers have commented on the open feel, high ceilings and the overall size of the property.
"People have definitely been impressed by the size and the privacy of the home given its central location," Matthew added. "It's a very modern and sophisticated home, with everything on its doorstep."
The Torrens titled, semi detached property is within walking distance to spectacular beaches, city centre shopping, restaurants and Stuart Park.
"It's a highly prized and very exclusive location," Matthew said. "This home would make an ideal investment property or holiday retreat for Sydney-siders who could retire to the region at a later date. It is also perfect for a local family looking to have an inner city lifestyle without compromising on size, space or privacy."
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.