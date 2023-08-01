There is an end in sight for the long-suffering operators of a Thirroul gym that was closed without warning when its roof collapsed.
The Lawrence Hargrave Drive site is expected to be handed back to tenants Plus Fitness in early-September, ending a frustrating time for gym owner Rodd Parks, who hopes to resume trading as a 24/7 operation in October.
"It was a big shock to get that phone call 12 months ago, and progress has been slow," he said.
"It's still going to have cost us a lot of money. I'm confident that I'll win back a lot [of clients], but unfortunately I won't get them all back.
"We're still a while off yet, but we should be up and running in the next three months.
"It's going to be fitted out with all new state of the art gear."
The building was previously the site of Dignam Real Estate and is still owned by the Dignam family.
On August 3 last year, workers from D&A Constructions were carrying out work on the building roof when it unexpectedly gave way.
Several people fled the gym mid-workout, after a builder ran inside to warn them a collapse was imminent.
In September, Mr Parks expressed frustration at the lack of progress made in resurrecting the site.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
