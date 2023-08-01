Illawarra Mercury
Police charge two men with Shell Cove break-in, motorcycle theft

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Police have charged two men who allegedly broke into a Shell Cove unit and made off with a motorbike and other items.

