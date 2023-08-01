Police have charged two men who allegedly broke into a Shell Cove unit and made off with a motorbike and other items.
Officers were called to a unit complex on Marine Drive on Monday, July 24 following reports of a burglary, where they were told two men broke into a unit and stole a Triumph motorcycle, skateboard and keys.
Following investigations, police arrested a 34-year-old man three days later after he was allegedly spotted riding the stolen motorbike.
A second man, aged 41, was arrested at a Mangerton address on Monday, July 31 and several items connected to the alleged break-in were seized.
The younger man was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, goods in custody, drug possession, possessing housebreaking implements, driving a conveyance without consent, and an outstanding warrant.
He was refused bail and faced Mount Druitt Local Court on Friday, July 28.
The 41-year-old was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company and entering a building to commit an indictable offence.
He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court later this month.
