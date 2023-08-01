A Bellambi crim who drove his car at a pregnant woman before threatening to stab her will remain behind bars for at least another month.
Nathan Guerin was scheduled to face a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, July 28.
However the 33-year-old entered last-minute guilty pleas to damaging property and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm. One charge was withdrawn.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Amelia Wall said while Guerin saved the victim from reliving the events from April 12 in court, the traumatic incident would have left a lasting impact.
The victim - who was known to Guerin's sister - was walking along Rothery Street, Bellambi about 1pm when she saw Guerin behind the wheel of a silver Mazda.
He accelerated towards the victim at speed before slamming on the brakes. The victim ran inside the boundaries of a front yard and closed the gate.
Guerin then got out of the Mazda, walked onto the footpath and reached around in his pants as he said "you picking on my sister, I'll stab you, I'll kill you".
The woman froze in fear and pleaded, "please don't do anything, I'm pregnant".
Guerin then lashed out and kicked and punched a mailbox, causing the top of it to snap off, while the victim ran inside the property.
A witness obtained Guerin's registration plate as he drove away from the scene at speed.
Guerin presented himself to Wollongong police station two days later after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Defence lawyer Cate Doosey said impulse control and reactivity were "live issues" for her client.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Guerin to an 18-month community correction order for damaging the mailbox.
She described the intimidation as "serious" and imposed an eight-month jail term.
A non-parole period of four months was fixed. With time already served, Guerin will be eligible for release in August.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
