Illawarra shark nets catching everything but the species they target

The shark nets of the Illawarra coast continue to catch, and kill, other species at rates far higher than the marine predators they are designed to protect people from, new figures show.
As the nets are set to be installed off 51 beaches from Wollongong to Newcastle next month, debate is set to heat up again over whether their by-kill can be justified by safety benefits and environmentalists have called for the nets to be scrapped.
The latest account of the NSW shark net program shows that close to 90 per cent of the animals caught were not the target sharks, and were instead rays, dolphins and turtles.
Almost two-thirds of all marine creatures caught in the nets died before they were released, including eight dolphins which were found dead, one off Thirroul Beach.
Just 85 of the 228 animals (37 per cent) caught were released alive, while 59 of the 228 interactions were with threatened or protected species.
Catches of the target sharks - white, tiger and bull sharks - were so low as to be almost non-existent.
Just three of 59 animals caught off Illawarra beaches were target animals.
A 3.5m tiger shark caught in nets at Wollongong's South Beach, and two tiger sharks caught at Wattamolla (4m and 3.2m), were the only target species registered in the Illawarra. Only the 4m tiger was released alive.
Most of the Illawarra catch was Southern eagle rays, Black stingrays and Broadnose sevengill sharks. The rays were generally released alive; the sharks died.
Whaler sharks were caught at South beach, Garie, North Wollongong and Thirroul.
Human Society International marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck said the figures told the same story every year.
"It's why coastal councils and residents are fed up with the nets," he said.
"Shark nets don't discriminate. This season, 100 per cent of dolphins and 50 per cent of turtles caught in the nets were killed. How can we continue to justify a program so reckless with our precious marine life?
"Modern solutions are already working and in place after decades of development, so it's time for the new Minns Government to bring swimmer safety into the 21st century and consign the nets to history."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
