A 20-year-man is in a critical and unstable condition in hospital following a fall onto railway tracks in the Wollongong CBD.
Emergency services were called to the tracks between Wollongong and North Wollongong train stations around 7.15am on Wednesday, following reports a man was found alongside the rail lines.
"NSW Ambulance was called to Wollongong rail station around 7am to reports of a man who had experienced a fall," a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said.
"He was found unconscious and had injuries to his face."
Paramedics treated the man at the scene and firefighters used a stretcher to carry him to a waiting ambulance. He was then taken to Wollongong Hospital.
A hospital spokeswoman said at this stage she was unsure if the man would be airlifted to another hospital.
Trains were delayed by around 20 minutes following the emergency, however the South Coast Line has since returned to normal service.
A NSW Police spokesman called for anyone with information, or who has footage of the incident, to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
