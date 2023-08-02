A memorial service for Professor Yerbury, one of the Illawarra's favourite sons, will be held at UOW's University Hall from 11am.
Professor Yerbury died on Friday, July 28, after living with motor neurone disease (MND), the disease he spent a great portion of his life researching.
The former Illawarra Hawks basketballer dedicated his life to research into Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after making a promise to his mother, who along with his grandmother and aunt died of the severe degenerative condition within six weeks of each other.
