Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Watch live the celebration of Justin Yerbury's life from the University of Wollongong

By Newsroom
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:07am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Respected molecular biologist Professor Justin Yerbury, photographed in his lab at the University of Wollongong in 2010. File picture
Respected molecular biologist Professor Justin Yerbury, photographed in his lab at the University of Wollongong in 2010. File picture

A memorial service for Professor Yerbury, one of the Illawarra's favourite sons, will be held at UOW's University Hall from 11am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.