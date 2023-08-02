Another Illawarra mine will have to pay for unlicensed water drainage

The operator of the Tahmoor coal mine has become the second colliery in the region to have to pay compensation for draining water from the surface catchment without a licence.
Tahmoor Coal, owned by UK billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, will have to pay $200,000 after mining caused two creeks to be fractured and water drained into the mine.
The miner reached an enforceable undertaking with the Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) for the payment, which came because the mine did not have a licence to take the water.
But a resident who has been campaigning for recognition of the impact of mining in the area said the penalty is "extremely small" compared to the damage done.
The latest move comes weeks after South32's Illawarra Metallurgical Coal agreed to pay $2.9 million under an agreement with the NRAR over unlicensed drainage from the drinking water catchment above its Dendrobium mine.
NRAR investigations and enforcement director Lisa Stockley said the agreement sought to redress the water being unlawfully taken.
"The company acknowledges the harm done to the environment and the community and has committed to a series of steps to pay for the water taken to better measure and account for water take at the site, and to ensure they remain compliant with the rules in future," Ms Stockley said.
Tahmoor Coal will have to implement a "strict water monitoring and reporting regime", as well as contribute $25,000 to rehabilitate the banks of Stonequarry Creek, the NRAR said at the conclusion if an investigation which started in 2020.
A spokesperson for SIMEC Tahmoor Coking Coal said the company had already spent millions on creek rehabilitation.
"Tahmoor Coking Coal has undertaken significant rehabilitation works in the order of $10 million along Redbank and Myrtle Creeks to prevent incidental water diversion and will continue to work with the Natural Resources Access Regulator to meet the requirements of the agreement," a statement said.
The Mercury's questions about how much water was lost, and over what period of time, went unanswered.
But David Eden, president of the Wollondilly group Undermined, said the continued damage to local creeks was significant, whereas the penalty was relatively minor.
"Undermined Inc has been fighting SIMEC and its subsidiary Tahmoor Coal over their destruction of Redbank Creek and surroundings caused by water theft," he said.
"The NRAR enforceable undertaking of $200 000 is extremely small compared to the environmental damage the coal mining has done."
Ms Stockley said enforceable undertakings delivered "innovative benefits to the community" which may not come through prosecutions in court.
"Companies sometimes propose to NRAR that we consider accepting an enforceable undertaking to remedy significant breaches of NSW water law as an alternative to court action," she said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.