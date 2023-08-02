A Port Kembla man accused of leading police on a dangerous chase brought the pursuit to an end when he crashed into two cars, a court has heard.
A never-licensed Michael Marshall sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after being hit with five charges.
Police will allege Marshall, who completed parole in 2022 for an aggravated robbery, initiated the wild chase on Monday in which he ran a red light and eventually crashed into two parked cars as he attempted to flee officers.
The two cars sustained significant damage and Marshall failed to provide his particulars, the court heard.
Marshall then allegedly became aggressive and "tried to take on police" as they attempted to arrest him.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin labelled the incident as "concerning", with Marshall a "risk to the community" if he were to be released on bail.
"I don't know what could be put in place to prevent further offending," Sgt Biffin said.
Defence lawyer Ron Davis conceded the prosecution case was strong, however noted there were issues with the alleged facts about Marshall resisting his arrest.
Mr Davis added that his client, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome, would be vulnerable in custody.
Registrar Leah Harvey was satisfied risks could be mitigated through bail conditions that require Marshall to report to Wollongong police daily and not occupy the driver's seat of any vehicle.
"I can almost guarantee if you breach the bail, you won't be granted it again," she warned.
Marshall is yet to enter pleas to never licensed person driving a vehicle, police pursuit not stop drive dangerously, proceeding through a red traffic light, not giving particulars to another driver, and hindering or resisting a police officer.
He will return to the same court on August 15.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
