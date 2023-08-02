Police are calling for the public's help to find missing man Jason Hickson who was last seen more than a month ago.
The 53-year-old was last seen in Dapto at 9.30am on June 27.
Mr Hickson is of Caucasian appearance, around 178cm - 183cm tall, medium build, fair complexion, brown eyes, brown hair, bread and moustache.
He is known to frequent Lake Illawarra and Wollongong, and uses the rail and bus network as his means of transport.
Police are calling on anyone with information about Mr Hickson's location to contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile as National Missing Persons Week continues, police are calling for help to find more than 15 long-term missing people from the Illawarra.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.