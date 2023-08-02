It's largely gone under the radar, but Dragons centre Zac Lomax is relishing the return of incoming assistant coach Dean Young ahead of next season, saying the homecoming speaks to the character of the 2010 premiership hero.
It was assumed Young's return to Wollongong would only occur as a head coach after he was initially passed over for the head coaching role in favour of Anthony Griffin at the end of the 2020 season.
The 39-year-old, then acting as caretaker head coach after Paul McGregor's departure, declined an offer to stay on as part of Griffin staff, instead taking up an opportunity to work as Todd Payten's off-sider in Townsville.
Young was again on the Dragons shortlist of candidates to replace Griffin after he was sacked in May, but was again overlooked, first in favour of former teammate Jason Ryles, and then eventual appointee Shane Flanagan.
It would have seen many brush the club for good, but the Dragons have instead secured the services of two of its head coaching candidates, with Lomax saying it illustrates Young's passion for the club.
Dragons centre Zac Lomax says incoming assistant coach Dean Young's willingness to return to Wollongong
"I just think that shows the kind of person that Deano is," Lomax said.
"He's such a selfless guy that just absolutely loves the club and he wants whatever is best for the club. I think he's willing to do whatever it takes to bring that about.
"He's won a comp here and he's been a captain here, so he knows what the club needs going forward. I'm pretty fortunate to be really close with Dean and I respect him very highly, not only as a coach, but just as a man too.
"I'm really looking forward to getting back and working with the big fella. He's a good dude mate and I know that he's in the right frame of mind and I've got no doubts that he will be a head coach one day too."
Lock Jack de Belin is the only remaining Dragons player to have donned the Red V alongside Young, and says his former teammate's experience in helping to restore the Cowboys as a premiership force will be invaluable for a club hoping to produce a similar resurgence under Flanagan.
"I'm sure it was very beneficial for him in the sense that the [North Queensland] was on a rebuild and, in the space of a couple of years, they really turned the club around," de Belin said.
"He obviously knows what it takes to rebuild and it's always great to see different perspectives on different things and he's obviously done that.
"I've had the benefit of playing with Dean and being coached by him and it's always been a pleasure. There's no nonsense with him, you know what you're getting.
"He's a great coach and, to not get him as head coach, we're really lucky to get him as an assistant."
De Belin only recently took up his player option on the final year of his four-year deal with the club that will take him into 2024.
"If there's one thing as players that you worry about, it's the fear of the unknown," De Belin said.
"It is nice to know that the future is clear and know what direction the club's heading in. It's great to see that [Flanagan's] very headstrong in his decisions, he's going to come out swinging.
"He's not here to stuff around, he's a strong character like that and I think that's why he got the job to lead the club into the future.
"I'm very happy [to be staying], it just hadn't been discussed. It was only once I started getting asked questions about [my contract option] I thought 'oh shit, I better get on the front foot here and talk to my manager'.
"I was just worrying about footy and it kind of got put on the back burner, but I love the club. I've only ever seen myself as being a one club man, so the longer I can stay here the better."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
