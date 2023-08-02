The new owners of Shellharbour's famous aircraft show will bring the event to new heights - a world stage.
The show will include flying demonstrations of historic, military and aerobatic aircrafts as well as carnival rides, food and exhibitions.
Airshows Downunder Shellharbour debuts on March 1, 2024, at Shellharbour Airport in Albion Park Rail.
This event replaces the annual Wings Over Illawarra show.
The not-for-profit AMDA Foundation Limited has stepped in to acquire and run the airshow which will be held every two years.
"We wanted to include Shellharbour in the [event] name as well because remember we're going to be taking this to the world," CEO of AMDA Foundation Limited, Justin Giddings said.
"It's a great location, it's got a great airport, it's got a great catchment area."
AMDA organises several events nationally including the Avalon Airshow in Geelong, Victoria which welcomed 250,000 people last year.
"We want to make [Shellharbour] the second real major airshow in Australia," Mr Giddings said.
Tourism operators and stakeholders gathered on Wednesday, August 2 at Shellharbour Airport to learn about the inaugural event.
Shellharbour City Council signed the 10-year licence for AMDA to run the event.
"Fortunately for us the baton was passed on to an organisation who have the opportunity to make it bigger and better and that's what we're really excited about instead of the event falling flat," Mayor of Shellharbour City Council, Chris Homer said.
The larger format airshow has the potential to boost the profile of Shellharbour City as a travel destination and revenue for local businesses, Mr Homer said.
The Historic Aviation Restoration Society (HARS) president believes the acquisition of the airshow will attract recognition and investment into the airport.
"All of our aircrafts that we already have here. It's world-class. You won't get this line of airplanes anywhere else in the world," HARS president, Bob De La Hunty OAM said.
The founder of Wings Over Illawarra previously told the Mercury that AMDA's resources would "take the airshow to the next level".
"Their experience in operating major events such as the Australian International Airshow will help the airshow grow and increase its ability to promote aviation in Australia," the founder of Wings Over Illawarra, Mark Bright said.
Tickets for the airshow will be available in November 2023.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
