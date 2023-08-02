Premiers Albion Park were challenged but held on to claim a thrilling 3-2 win over University in round 17 of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league last Sunday.
Brady Anderson was the two-goal hero for the Eagles on the UOW turf, scoring the winner in the final quarter of the match with a sizzling penalty corner hit.
Stand-in coach Scott Govers said it was a sensational win considering a number of key players were missing, adding that he was extremely proud of the effort and the resilience shown.
"The team was depleted but we defended well and took our chances up front," Govers said.
"Our keeper Ackroyd made some incredible saves at critical moments in the game to keep our lead intact. Uni are a good team and they showed they can claw their way back into the game."
Govers put Park ahead on the stroke of half time with a penalty corner conversion to go 1-0 up. He later limped off the field early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.
The second half saw the Eagles take a 2-0 lead midway into the third quarter when Anderson scored, only for Henry Jones to make it 2-1 when the Students went on the offensive.
Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Isaac McGregor equalled scores from a penalty corner before Anderson made sure of victory with a similar variation to make it 3-2 with five minutes to go.
Elsewhere, Wests Illawarra had an easy 8-0 win over Dapto with a hat-trick from Tom Dolby and a brace from Elliot Ashby. The other goals came from Tom Miotto, Jack Rowe and Jake Sheppard.
On the women's front, in round 18, last Friday night's local derby between the Park and Railway Greys turned out to be a practice match for the Park who easily defeated the Greys 10-0.
Australian indoor player Kelsey Hughes scored a hat-trick in the first half score of 7-0, with the other goals coming from Kiarra Marsh, Demi Stewart and a brace from Natalie White-Muik.
The Greys played better in the second half only conceding three goals scored by captain Emma McLeish, Marsh and Jayde Butz.
Wests Illawarra, after their shock 2-0 defeat to the Greys last week, bounced back to beat last year's finalists University 5-1 with the goals from Piki McCreedy - who scored a brace - and the other goals from Bianca Broadhurst, Holly Hurford and Lucinda Nash.
The final game saw Fairy Meadow beat Avondale 3-0 with the goals coming from Ella Gibson, Destiny Ferguson and Pippy Walker.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.