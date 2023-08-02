A Thirroul woman who terrorised a homeless man at a train station by kicking him in the head along with his belongings has attempted to have her matter dealt with on mental health grounds.
Jasmine Atawhai Dudley faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to affray, common assault and behaving in an offensive manner stemming from two separate incidents.
Tendered court documents stated Dudley approached a 38-year-old homeless man who had set up a cardboard bed nearby Wollongong train station about 8.45pm on January 27.
Dudley grabbed the victim's umbrella and threw it at his head, with him not reacting out of fear of further violence. Dudley then walked away from the victim and yelled at others at the station.
Fifteen minutes later, Dudley again aggressively approached the homeless man and kicked his three bags which were propped up on a ledge, causing them to be knocked to the ground.
She then hit and kicked the man in the face, followed by further verbal abuse. Dudley eventually walked away and continued her tirade against the public.
Sydney Trains staff witnessed the violence and contacted police who arrived shortly after.
The victim chose not to make a statement out of fear Dudley would react. She was issued a move-on direction and caught the next train back to Thirroul.
Police viewed CCTV footage which captured the entire incident.
The court heard Dudley had also randomly attacked another victim at a bus stop on July 11 last year.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine sought for Dudley to be dealt with under mental health legislation, saying her actions could only be explained by her schizophrenia.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Richard Novatin said it appeared Dudley was aware of her emotional state at the time of the incidents and that she acted out "impulsively".
He added there was mental health treatment available to her and that due to the violent nature of the offences.
Magistrate Mark Douglass opted to impose a sentence due to her being under community correction orders and treatment orders at the time of the offending.
Dudley was handed an 18-month conditional release order and must comply with conditions to attend any mental health appointments.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
