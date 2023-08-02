Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

The Bucket List Club says thanks for the support with a gift of groceries to Bulli Community Centre

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eileen Armstrong House residents Margaret Turner, left, Ann Upsdell and Ron Hynd pack food hampers to give back to the community. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Eileen Armstrong House residents Margaret Turner, left, Ann Upsdell and Ron Hynd pack food hampers to give back to the community. Picture by Sylvia Liber

For the thrillseekers involved in the Bucket List Club, the latest adventure may not have raised pulses. It did cause a few hearts to swell though.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.