For the thrillseekers involved in the Bucket List Club, the latest adventure may not have raised pulses. It did cause a few hearts to swell though.
Having previously enjoyed a chopper flight among their escapades, the residents of Eileen Armstrong House in Woonona, enjoyed a "glamour day' thanks to volunteers who answered a call on social media.
In return, the staff and residents decided the best way to offer their thanks was to give back to the community - via a food drive.
Bulli Community Centre was the beneficiary with 30 bags crammed with all sorts of groceries going to Thursday's regular food pantry.
So desperate is the need right now, the centrre's support co-ordinator expects the entire haul to be snapped up this week.
"This is the most beautiful of gifts," Karen McIntyre said.
"On Thursday we expect about 70 families to our food pantry - ranging from teenagers to people in their 60s, 70s and beyond."
Eileen Armstrong House's residential manager Antje Badger believes the Bucket Club is doing a fine job of developing valuable links within the community.
"We're opening our doors to the community and they are opening their hearts," Mrs Badger said.
With support from the likes of Brilliant Blooms, the CWA, Selective Nails Beauty Spa, St Michael's Church and Gwynneville Pharmacy, the residents were primped and preened on a day of pampering.
Hairdressers Michelle Alexander and Rhonda Swann plus two beauty students from TAFE primed everyone for photographer Sharon Stewart before the high tea.
But more than that, Mrs Badger said, it was an opportunity for the residents to enjoy new experiences and new faces.
"It was like seeing the residents 20 years ago - so much of their personality came through on the day. It was incredible."
And if the good vibes of a community taking care of each other isn't enough, a number of the glamour day volunteers intend becoming regular visitors to the Woonona facility.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
