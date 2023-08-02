A man accused of stealing a stash of prescription medication and vaccines during a series of early morning break-ins across northern Wollongong pharmacies has been refused bail.
Patrick Mulryan, 31, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He is yet to enter pleas to possessing a restricted substance, aggravated break enter and steal, three counts of break enter and steal, and two counts of driving while disqualified.
Police will allege Mulryan first broke into a pharmacy on the Princes Highway, Woonona and stole a large amount of prescription medication about 4.25am on July 25, and struck again at the same premises around the same time on July 29.
It's alleged he broke into another pharmacy on King Street, Thirroul about 4.40am on July 30, with a fourth alleged break-in occurring at a medical practice on Park Road, Woonona about 5.25am on Tuesday.
Wollongong police began an investigation into the incidents and arrested Mulryan for an unrelated matter about 1.15pm on Tuesday.
Following inquiries, police searched his Popes Road, Woonona property and seized over 200 packets of prescription medications and various vaccines.
Mulryan also faces two counts of receiving or disposing of stolen property.
Registrar Leah Harvey denied his release. Mulryan will return to court on August 7.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
