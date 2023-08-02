Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

... and still the cycle of life goes on

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cycle of life, as shown in the state of these seven leaves. File m picture
The cycle of life, as shown in the state of these seven leaves. File m picture

What an emotionally wrenching day for our community fortunate enough to have been gifted Professor Justin Yerbury as a presence in their lives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.