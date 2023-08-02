... and still the cycle of life goes on

What an emotionally wrenching day for our community fortunate enough to have been gifted Professor Justin Yerbury as a presence in their lives.
The onetime Illawarra Hawk turned molecular biologist, who died aged 49 at his family home in Farmborough Heights on July 28, after dedicating decades to finding a cure for MND.
His life was as immense as it was short.
And that message was well-documented at the service that celebrated Prof Yerbury's life at the University of Wollongong today.
Colleague and friend Darryn Saunders told the gathering: "Australian science has lost a shining star, one of its brightest minds and by far its biggest heart. As almost every muscle in his body failed him, what remained was that giant heart. He was courageous to the end."
The end came all too soon.
But as another speaker Professor Kara Perrow said poignantly: "He was always so giving of his time, even though it was the one thing he had least of to give.
"Justin taught us the art of living in the moment."
If you haven't read Kate McIlwain's take on today's memorial service, do yourself a favour. In it are many life lessons, via Prof Yerbury and his loved ones, that just might come in handy.
And, of course, the cycle of life goes on.
Today also served up a reminder about the difficulty in attaining what was once (allegedly) the Australian dream - home ownership; a politician sacked from state cabinet after being referred to ICAC; and a Thirroul business beginning to find its feet again after the roof fell in, literally.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
