Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'I was trying to warn everyone': Early-season NRLW upsets no surprise for Soward

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaarla Cowan will get her first start at hooker for the Dragons on Thursday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Kaarla Cowan will get her first start at hooker for the Dragons on Thursday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

His side will start outsiders against the heavyweight Roosters on Thursday, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward feels there are no genuine underdogs in a new-look NRLW that's seen just two of 10 teams remain undefeated through two rounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.