His side will start outsiders against the heavyweight Roosters on Thursday, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward feels there are no genuine underdogs in a new-look NRLW that's seen just two of 10 teams remain undefeated through two rounds.
The Titans and Tigers are 2-0, with the Dragons among six teams to have gone 1-1 through the first fortnight of the competition, while the Broncos and Eels the only two that remain win-less.
All four new franchises have notched victories, the Raiders having managed their first against the highly-fancied Roosters last week, a result that will leave the heavily backed title favourites smarting heading into Thursday's showdown at the SCG.
Having spent preseason urging fans to reserve judgement on new-look rosters, particularly his own, Soward said the fluctuating results says the fluctuating fortunes have come as no surprise.
"I was trying to warn everyone at the start of the year," Soward said.
"It's easy to concentrate on all the players that you knew and not look deeper into the box score and look at those other stories and those other players that have been given a chance. Anyone that plays NRLW can play rugby league and they've been given the opportunity this year.
"I think the Roosters are still a quality side, they recruited really well and they'll be a lot better tomorrow night. We're expecting that, so we'll be ready."
The Dragons head in on just a five-day turnaround after an impressive win over the Eels last week, with the Roosters in the same boat. It's a big ask in a semi-professional competition, but Soward says it's not foreign territory.
"It's crazy [to have] a five day turnaround, especially when the girls aren't full-time yet, but it's something we have to deal with," Soward said.
"We experienced it last year and we've got two this year. We've got one when we come back from North Queensland [in round seven] and we play the Sharks on a Thursday night.
"You don't want the five-day turnarounds but it is what it is. We had a nice win at home [last week], it gives us some confidence and I think as a player you always like playing, you hate training.
"The girls trained really well on Monday. There's no excuse, we'll be expecting to go out and perform and get the job done."
The turnaround has seen Soward tweak his line-up despite coming off a victory, with starting rake Renee Targett rested, allowing debutant from last week Kaarla Cowan to start at dummy-half and Sophie Clancy to debut from the bench.
"I said at the start of the year that everyone was going to play, what that looked like in terms of off the bench or starting, we'll have to wait and see," Soward said.
"Mondays' are pretty long for me because I've got to have a lot of conversations and it's one part that I don't enjoy as a coach is telling girls that they're no playing or that we're going to make a change because there is no reserve grade system at the moment.
"I think it was important to give Renee a rest. She missed a lot of the preseason [coming back from injury]. She's been enormous for us in the first two weeks and, off a short prep, I've really admired her professionalism in getting herself ready.
"It wasn't a dropping or anything like that. I decided to rest her and give her a chance to rest her body. Kaarla came in and played outstanding on the weekend, I thought her energy around the ruck defensively was really good.
"Soph gets a chance so we've got four girls who can play hooker. We're going to rotate that around where we think we get an advantage playing the team that we play."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
