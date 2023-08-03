Ann Harrison blazed a trail in local government as the first woman elected to the-then Shellharbour Municipal Council.
The woman who served two stints on the council, both with her husband and two-time mayor Bob, died two days short of her 81st birthday.
Mrs Harrison died of a stroke with COVID-19 complications on July 18, 2023, at Wollongong Hospital, having experienced a range of medical problems in the last 20 years of her life.
Angela 'Ann' Harrison an elected local government representative, from 1973 to 1977, and 1980 to 1991.
Mrs Harrison always cared for people around her, whether it was advocating for services within her community, doting on her grandchildren or volunteering her time at Meals on Wheels it was "just in her nature".
The Harrisons were the council's dynamic duo. They were the first and longest-serving husband and wife team to work together in NSW government.
"Everything that I wanted to do, she seemed like she want to do it too," her husband of 62 years, Bob, said. "And where humanly possibly she wanted to do it with me."
"Ann was not only a member of council in her own right," Mr Harrison said.
"She was also the mayoress while I was mayor for 15 years and she represented me at functions on occasions when I couldn't make it.
"She liked the idea that wherever possible that we were helping people and making the area a better place to live in.
"She's the best wife I could have ever hoped for and I just thank God for the 62 years we had together," Mr Harrison said.
Mrs Harrison lobbied for equality in local government and ensured recruitment was based on ability not gender.
"Ann led the way for women in Shellharbour Council and cared deeply about her family and her community," current councillor Maree Duffy-Moon, said.
The community of Warilla, can thank the Harrisons for many existing facilities and services.
Mrs Harrison advocated for swimming pools in Warilla and Albion Park.
"Warilla was quite was quite set-back and poor when they moved there," daughter Jane Johnston said.
"They fought for curb and guttering and upgrades to roads and lighting and libraries and community centres and pools and educational preschools. There wasn't anything that mum wasn't passionate about."
"As children we were always very proud of them."
Harrison Park in Shellharbour's city centre is named after the couple, acknowledging their contribution to the community.
When the five-hectare park was officially named in 2013, Mrs Harrison told the Mercury the naming was "one of the most exciting things ever to happen to us in our lives".
Another of Mrs Harrison's passion projects was the Warilla Refuge Centre for domestic violence.
While the location for the centre was private, her daughter remembers as a child when her mum and other volunteers stayed overnight to care for clients.
"My mum and others had to face off and stop conflict at the door if the men found out where their wives were," Mrs Johnston recalled.
Mrs Harrison was born in Hobart on July 20, 1942.
Mrs Harrison's funeral was held at H. Parsons Funeral Home at Warilla on Monday, July 31, 2023.
She leaves behind two daughters, Lynda Milne and Jane Johnston. She is also the "nan" of Kirk, Ryan, Luke, Jenna, Rhys, Darcy, and a great grandmother of Chelsea and Taitum.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury.
