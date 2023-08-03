Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour local government trailblazer Ann Harrison dies aged 80

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
August 3 2023 - 6:30pm
Ann and Bob Harrison at the Shellharbour park named in their honour in 2013. Inset, Ann Harrison on her 80th birthday. Main picture by Dave Tease, inset supplied by Jane Johnston
Ann and Bob Harrison at the Shellharbour park named in their honour in 2013. Inset, Ann Harrison on her 80th birthday. Main picture by Dave Tease, inset supplied by Jane Johnston

Ann Harrison blazed a trail in local government as the first woman elected to the-then Shellharbour Municipal Council.

