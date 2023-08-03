A cup of tea could be trouble, the Mercury of 1911 advised

In 1911, the Mercury felt readers should be cautious when drinking tea, especially if it was too strong.
Under the headline "Caution regarding tea drinking" the paper noted it ranked second to water "as a health preserving drink".
It also went well with a raw egg (more on that later).
That aside, it also came with a health warning, largely because of the caffeine, which the Mercury referred to as "theine".
"If too much and too strong tea be taken, various unpleasant symptoms are likely to arise; palpitation of the heart, nervousness and sleeplessness," the Mercury advised.
It also said people should not drink tea that had been sitting on leaves for 15 minutes, because it created an excess of tannins.
Also, black tea was a no-no - milk must always be added.
As for the egg, well the Mercury insisted tea could become a food as well as a drink via "a raw egg beaten up with a cup of tea".
One hopes no readers were game enough to try that option.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
