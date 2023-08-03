Students and young people are facing a double hit this tax time and many will have to fork out on their income tax returns for the first time.
A number of changes to tax rules have kicked in this year and their combined effect will particularly affect young people.
UOW student and Wollongong Undergraduate Students Association President Ela Akyol said she had filled out her tax return already and was surprised by the result.
"The tax return that I got was much much less than any other year," she said.
In previous years, Ms Akyol was the beneficiary of the Low and Middle Income Tax Offset, which gave low income earners up to $1500 back on their tax return, depending on how much they earned, and was paid as part of the tax return.
The temporary payment, introduced by the previous Coalition government, was intended to stimulate the then sluggish economy in 2019 and continued throughout the years affected by the COVID pandemic. The payment ended last year, and Labor Treasurer Jim Chalmers did not continue the program in the 2023 budget.
This meant that rather than receiving a cash boost after completing her tax return, Ms Akyol was left with a $300 return, funds which were quickly eaten up by rent and the rise in daily essentials.
"If you're a low earner and a student, every bit just hits you so hard," she said.
"The difference between $2000 and $300 is immense."
Students have also seen the cost of their degrees rise substantially. HECS loans are tied to inflation and with higher than usual inflation this year, this saw debts increase by 7.1 per cent in 2023, well above the standard indexation rate of two per cent and the largest rise in three decades.
This would see an average $25,000 HECS-HELP debt rise by $1775.
On top of this, the Morrison government's Job-ready Graduate program saw the cost of a number of degrees spike significantly in subjects such as humanities and law. Despite beginning her studies in 2019, having changed her degree this year, Ms Akyol will pay the higher fees.
"Before I was spending around $1000 a subject and now it's increased to around $1500 a subject," she said.
When students are working, HECS is paid out of their wages, however these payments are held by employers until tax time and if a students earnings are higher than expected they can be required to make additional payments as part of their tax return.
Associate Professor Mardy Chiah at the Newcastle Business School has been helping students and other low income earners as part of the pro-bono University of Newcastle tax clinic. This year, he's seen a spike in enquiries.
"Young Australians who are already on the borderline of tax return and tax bill might face a surprise because of the high repayments," he said.
With the right planning, Dr Chiah said, this tax bill could be minimised, and he recommended that students and young people seek out pro-bono tax clinics or an accountant and read through online resources provided by the Australian Tax Office.
"Every dollar, because of the current economic crisis, is going to help."
As the rent crisis continues and the cost of groceries continues to rise, Ms Akyol said more students were coming to free pantries run by WUSA and the University, but a permanent solution would be raising JobSeeker and income assistance.
"$10 or $50 extra every week is such a big difference, that's your petrol money or you can buy some extra groceries," she said.
"Any little amount is going to make a huge difference."
