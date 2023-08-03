This house has made $625k a year

IT would be nice to earn $625k a year, but its a figure that few people achieve. But what about a house? Well a beachfront home in Bulli saw an increase in value, or earning, of $625,000 a year over the past three years.
It shows the strong performance of both beachfronts and the top end of the property market in the Illawarra.
And art of that comes down to how few homes with these desirable features are up for sale according to the selling agent Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate.
"The seller has made a massive gain, but there's no other beachfronts for sale in Bulli or Woonona at the moment," Mr McMahon said.
"The demand for those properties is still extremely high."
It wasn't the only big waterfront sale with a Shellharbour home held since the 1940s selling for $3.3 million.
Meanwhile it was a $1million waterfront buy at Oak Flats that also captured plenty of attention in our auction round-up this week.
That scarcity of houses that are coming up for sale was highlighted in a report that showed that a thousand less Illawarra homes were sold in the past 12 months.
Rents are still on the rise in the Illawarra, and in a an exclusive interactive map we show what suburbs have been hit with the biggest rise in both houses and units.
The Illawarra's become a place of rising rents as it takes an overload from Sydney looking for a better deal and its enviable coastal lifestyle according to the experts.
See the full report, and interactive map of where rent is across the suburbs of the Illawarra, here.
On a high note Illawarra homeowners were given a break as interest rate rises were put on hold when the RBA met this week.
But being cautious about how much they spent in the first place, and taking their property search wider has helped one Illawarra couple, Steve and Louise Shaw, feel more comfortable in the current changing interest rate environment.
And they are also preparing for coming off their fixed interest rate this year, something that a number of Australian mortgage holders are expected to experience this year.
"It's going out for less dinners, just trying to be a little more sensible. And I've taken on a few extra shifts with work. Just little things... Because I know it's going to be hard when we do refinance, it's going to be a little more challenging," Mrs Shaw said.
See the full story here.
The suburb of Warrawong is a place that is set to experience a lot of change after plans for 1000 new homes was given the green light.
Including influencing the price of existing homes in the area.
"I think it will bring a lot more young people into the area, that younger generation," says Carlo Notarianni who has a long association with the area.
"If they do what's planned, it will help the value of homes go up."
The Warrawong Plaza site is set to see 1000 new apartments, one of just five selected projects under a NSW Planning Department fast-tracked rezoning program.
Finally for those looking for a great entertainers home then this North Wollongong beauty, our House of the Week, could be the one.
"It's got a great open plan kitchen that flows through to the indoor and outdoor entertaining areas. Everything is open and filled with natural light," says listing agent Matthew Kasbarian of Stone Real Estate.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & REV, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Jen Melocco is the National Property News Director at ACM. One of Australian property media's leading names, she leads property coverage and strategy nationally for ACM & REV, bringing a new approach to one of the most topical areas of property in Australia today - regional real estate. Previously she lead the editorial team for two of Australia's most read property magazines for Domain, and published within premier Nine media brands The Australian Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.