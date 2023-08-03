While it seems like hardly any time has passed since Wollongong residents because armchair experts in cycling for one hectic week, this year's UCI World Championships have already rolled around.
The 2023 competition starts today in Glasgow, which has spent months readying for 13 events which will run until August 13.
Bigger than the Wollongong edition, which was just road cycling, Glasgow has been billed as "the biggest cycling event ever" and will include all cycling disciplines competing in world titles in the same week.
In recent months Wollongong's September 2022 championship has been to shown to have cost businesses up to 10 per cent of their takings that week.
The council says overall the good outweighed the bad, but mentioning the word UCI still receives mixed responses from the city's residents.
However, there's no doubt that the festival atmosphere of Ramah Ave was a literal and figurative high point of the event.
In a matter of days, the leafy, quiet and relatively unknown stretch up Mount Pleasant was turned into an internationally recognised cycling destination.
Residents embraced the attention, decorating houses, flying flags in their lawns, writing signs and even setting up food stalls for the crowds.
Kids also took to the wholesome fun, staging bake sales and dressing up in costume to run alongside riders.
Outside of the famous athletes riding the course, the star of the event was Morgan Ryan who, in a pink bunny rabbit onesie became a symbol of Wollongong 2022 on the world stage.
Ramah Avenue's hilly comparator in Glasgow will be Montrose Street, which is described as a city centre shortcut to the shops.
Its steeper, but shorter than the suburban Mount Pleasant road that thrilled crowds in Wollongong.
And we might be biased, but we can't help but wonder if it will be quite as exciting?
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.