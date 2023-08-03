Confusion sparked by lines painted on an Oak Flats road saw a motorist hit with a $283 fine.
On a section Kingston Street, immediately west of the Central Avenue intersection, there's a sign that indicates two-hour parking on one side and no stopping on the other.
However, newly-painted lines on the road create a box that is strongly suggestive of parking spaces - and that box stretches out to include the no stopping area.
That confusion led to one motorist believing he'd found a parking space.
"I reversed parked into that spot and when you reverse into a spot you don't take much notice of the signs," he said.
"I saw the lines on the ground and I was all in the one box so I didn't take much notice of the sign."
But a parking inspector did and a few days later, the $283 fine arrived in the mail - which was issued by Revenue NSW on behalf of Shellharbour City Council.
He contested the fine, stating that the lines painted on the road were "completely misleading" but Revenue NSW rejected it and said he had to pay the $283.
"At the end of the day the fine still stands because the sign is there," he said.
"I acknowledge that but at the end of the day why are there two different signs within a designated parking box? The markings on the road clearly show that it's one car parking box."
A council spokeswoman said the lines were painted on July 25 - just three days before the driver was pinged.
Despite the southern end of the "box" finishing in line with a different parking sign, the spokeswoman said the lines were not representing car parking spots.
"Council marked edge lines on Kingston Street to better delineate the path of travel for vehicles and the safe path of travel for pedestrians," she said.
"The lines do not define parking spaces.
"The marking has been designed to define the path of travel for pedestrians to make the road safer to cross, by delineating the edge of the road and preventing cars from driving too close to the kerb."
She also stated that "no traffic fines have been issued in this location since the line marking was completed". However, the Mercury has seen the penalty notice issued to the driver for parking within those boxes.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
