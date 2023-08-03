Mining companies having to pay up for draining water from the Illawarra catchment is not a win, but shows a "pattern of irresponsible behaviour", the Greens said.
And the extent of water losses may not actually be known, Greens mining and water spokesperson Cate Faehrmann said.
Tahmoor Coal, owned by the SIMEC group, will have to pay $200,000 for compensation and waterway improvement work, it was announced this week, following South32 last month agreeing to pay almost $2.9 million.
Each were enforceable undertakings (EU) agreed with the Natural Resource Access Regulator (NRAR) for draining significant amounts of water through damage from mining activities.
The companies were not licensed to take the water, which seeped through cracks caused by mine subsidence, with losses into the millions of litres.
Ms Faehrmann said there was a "systemic problem with our system".
"SIMEC Mining is the third mining company in NSW to have been fined in the last two or three months for offences in relation to water," she said.
"Just last month, NRAR entered into the largest enforceable undertaking since its establishment.
"These aren't isolated incidents. "The public has a right to know just how much water is being taken by mining operations in Sydney's water catchment, but with the extent of damage caused to multiple creeks, we really can't be sure how much water was lost."
Tahmoor Coal declined say how much water was estimated to be lost and when.
NRAR investigations and enforcement director Lisa Stockley said it was not certain but the estimate was more than 1000 megalitres.
"NRAR and Tahmoor Coal have different views about the amount of water that was actually taken because there was little accurate data available," Ms Stockley said.
"However, NRAR alleges that about 1008ML of water was diverted from Redbank Creek and an undetermined amount was diverted from Myrtle Creek between 2014 and 2019.
"Remediation in relation to the cracking that caused the water loss has been required and overseen by other NSW Government agencies, however the EU requires Tahmoor to report to NRAR on the effect of that remediation in the further prevention of water loss."
Ms Faehrmann said stricter compliance measures were needed to prevent the drainage happening in the first place.
"If these companies are able to simply seek out an enforceable undertaking where they're fined $150,000, what's to prevent them from doing it again while they rake in eyewatering profits?" she said.
"I've visited Redbank Creek. I've seen the damage that subsidence from longwall mining does to waterways. The subsidence from these operations impacts everything from the shape of the creek bed, the flow of the channel, and the water chemistry."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
