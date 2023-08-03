The looming threat of extended clearways through Bulli has forced one business owner to build his own car park.
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Samuel Dodd has put plenty of his own money into laying a concrete car park for six cars behind the business to ensure customers will have somewhere to park.
The cafe is on the western side of the Princes Highway, where Transport for NSW is planning to extend the clearway hours to 6.30am to 9am northbound on top of the 3-6pm clearway already in place.
That would mean much of the cafe's morning trade - people driving to Sydney and stopping in to pick up a coffee - would be lost due to the absence of on-street parking.
"This is driven by [Transport for NSW] not having any dialogue with us," Mr Dodd said.
"What's to say next week they put the clearways in and I have no parking for the shop - what else do you do? This is the only way I can see to save the business."
He also claimed the planned changes did nothing to improve parking on the western side of the highway.
There is no clear timeline for when the clearways would be altered, with Transport for NSW only stating it would happen after the introduction of parking upgrades in Railway and Station streets and restrictions on right turns in and out of Station Street.
While the new car park is aimed at helping the cafe in the morning, Mr Dodd said it could also benefit other businesses - and he hoped the community didn't misuse the spaces.
"We're going to try and do six in the morning till about 10am with 15-minute parking to see if people can work with me on it," he said.
"I want to make sure there's a park for everyone, for the tradies and workers going to Sydney and Wollongong stopping in for a coffee. We'll give it a go and see if the community can work with me on that."
Mr Dodd also questioned why the clearways were going in when the Labor government was investigating the long-awaited Bulli bypass - which would be an extension of Memorial Drive.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart has written to Roads Minister John Graham about the possibility of the extended clearways being placed on hold.
"Several businesses and residents have requested that any further traffic changes in the Bulli township be paused until the $20 million scoping study of Memorial Pass is complete," Ms Stuart's letter stated.
"I agree that this would be the sensible approach and would alleviate many of the concerns of residents and business - at least in the short term."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
