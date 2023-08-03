Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Bulli's Stokes Lane Cafe owner builds car park to beat clearway plans

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd checking out the work on a new car park he has paid for at the rear of his business. Picture by Adam McLean
Stokes Lane Cafe owner Sam Dodd checking out the work on a new car park he has paid for at the rear of his business. Picture by Adam McLean

The looming threat of extended clearways through Bulli has forced one business owner to build his own car park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.