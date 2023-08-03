Vibrant paintings of native medicinal plants traditionally used by Aboriginal people now adorn the footpath at Berkeley's Hooka Point, under a revitalisation project worth close to $1 million.
Hooka Point's weathered and damaged timber deck at the jetty and the footbridge needed upgrading, having been built when Wollongong City Council, the Aboriginal community, the Berkeley community and the former Lake Illawarra Authority developed the area as a place of healing in 2004.
The original project incorporated a number of artworks, including carvings on the timber deck and handrail.
A spokesperson said the council wanted to recover as many of the existing artworks as possible and had worked with local artists to repair and maintain them, as well as add to them.
Among those artists are Aunty Lorraine Brown and Aunty Narelle Thomas, who have worked with James Middleton on the footpath mural.
Aunty Lorraine said the plants featured in the work included the kidney plant, a melaleuca, inkweed, and eucalyptus, the latter of which she explained was important in healing because of its use as as smoking plant.
She and Aunty Narelle painted the mural onto five canvases, she said, before Mr Middleton incorporated them onto the footpath.
"It really looks excellent," Aunty Lorraine said.
Artists Celeste Coucke and Ana Pollak have repaired and re-carved the handrail, with its mosaic inlay.
The original benches are also being repaired and will go into the pavilion at the end of the jetty, while two new benches by Nowra-based artist and Jerrinja/Jeringa Wandi-Wandian elder, Uncle Noel Wellington, will go on the jetty viewing platform.
The Wollongong City Council spokesperson said most of the work was finished.
"We have a few bits and pieces to finish, and we're aiming for all works to wrapped up soon," the spokesperson said.
The project cost is estimated to total $975,000, which includes the footpath and jetty works, and artworks.
"Hooka Point is an important area to the local Aboriginal community and the broader community. There are a lot of moving parts involved in this project and we wanted to take our time and get this right," the spokesperson said.
"Once all works are finished, we will invite the community to celebrate the reopening of the precinct. We'll share more information soon."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
