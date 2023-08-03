Illawarra Mercury
Photos of the new footpath artwork at Hooka Point in Berkeley

Updated August 3 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
Aunty Narelle Thomas and her great-great-niece Amahri Langlo with the new footpath artwork at Hooka Point. Picture by Adam McLean
Vibrant paintings of native medicinal plants traditionally used by Aboriginal people now adorn the footpath at Berkeley's Hooka Point, under a revitalisation project worth close to $1 million.

