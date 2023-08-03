Shellharbour sports clubs say they are being held back by delays in the delivery of sports fields promised as part of the development of The Waterfront by Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour Council.
The site of a combined AFL ground and cricket pitch is currently covered in giant mounds of spoil, dredged up in the construction of the Shell Cove Marina.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said the spoil was originally intended for road construction but that was no longer the case.
"There's 600 tonnes of rock and soil and whatever else in there," she said. "It needs to be removed."
As part of The Waterfront, Shell Cove masterplan, land was set aside south of Harbour Boulevard and east of Rangoon Avenue for future sports fields.
A 2018 version of the masterplan indicates three rectangular fields, however later versions show a single oval and is labelled "Future Sports Fields".
Shellharbour City Suns AFL club president Steve Ashworth said the club had been promised a dedicated playing field for years.
"That was first talked about being delivered around 2019-2020," he said.
Having to share sports fields with other codes was a "huge" limiting factor for the club, Mr Ashworth said.
"At the moment, we can't do a proper pre-season and we can't train properly in season because we haven't got a field for Thursday nights."
Ms Watson said that beyond the requirements of sports codes, the fields were an important community resource.
"There's an expectation that a new area like Shell Cove would have some type of sporting facility, and these aren't just used for sport, they're space for the whole community."
A Shellharbour City Council spokesperson confirmed that the spoil was the responsibility of the joint project team of Shellharbour council and Frasers.
"The material is currently being stored and managed on the future Business Park site at Shell Cove and is being used across the Shell Cove development including on the future sportsfield site to achieve a suitable level for the playing field to operate."
While the Shell Cove development is a joint project between Frasers and Shellharbour City Council, the state government, of which Ms Watson is a member, has significant planning powers to determine what community facilities are provided and where these will go.
While acknowledging that all levels of government have a role to play, Ms Watson laid primary responsibility at the feet of Shellharbour Council and Frasers.
"The Council needs to do something about this with Frasers to get this bit of infrastructure done."
In 2021, the Regional Housing Taskforce found that delayed infrastructure delivery in new housing developments was a significant issue and that "better alignment" was needed between state and local governments.
The council spokesperson said a feasibility study had begun on the sports-ground and expected completion of the field was by the end of 2026.
Mr Ashworth said the need for these facilities was felt by all members of the community.
"It's not just for the elite athletes, it's for everybody to have an outlet, and even oldies like myself to give back to the community for a sport they love."
