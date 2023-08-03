A man who randomly attacked another outside a Dapto hotel has been sentenced for his "bizarre" crimes.
Joshua Jason Aniello was wielding a tyre lever on the evening of December 6, 2021 when a woman parked her car at a hotel to pick up her mother.
The woman locked her car doors as Aniello approached and banged on the windows, yelling "let me in, let me in".
Aniello then slapped his hand on the front bonnet and said "you're f---ing suss, you're watching me" as he attempted to open her doors.
He then took a picture on his mobile phone of the car, leaving the woman inside fearful.
Aniello then left, however the woman heard a "big bang" as he reappeared.
A man who had been drinking at the hotel left about 7.30pm and saw Aniello outside speaking to himself.
Aniello began walking behind the man and said "what are you grabbing from your car", to which the man responded "nothing mate, I don't know what you're on about".
The pair then pushed one another, with Aniello grabbing the man in a headlock.
The man said he felt stinging to the side of his head and saw blood running down the side of his face.
Aniello swung the tyre lever at the victim's head and the fight continued on the grassy area of the hotel.
The man kicked Aniello in the stomach, and Aniello hit the man in the face.
Meanwhile the woman in the car called hotel staff, who had come outside and took hold of Aniello.
Aniello was then pinned against a wall, and said "I've been in jail with knives before" causing the man to believe he was going to be stabbed.
Police arrived shortly after and arrested Aniello, who said he had been using the tyre lever on his own car.
The male victim was taken to hospital for a jagged laceration on his cheek and forehead which required stitches.
Aniello subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
He was sentenced at Wollongong District Court on Thursday, with Judge Andrew Haesler labelling the incidents as "bizarre" with "no rational basis".
"This is a series of senseless acts which effectively trapped (the woman) in her car," Judge Haesler said.
Defence barrister Scott Fraser stressed there was a need for Aniello - who has diagnosed schizophrenia and an acquired brain injury - to engage in rehabilitation.
"It is clear he was unwell," Mr Fraser said, adding that Aniello was paranoid and delusional on the night of the attacks.
The Crown said Aniello's prospects of rehabilitation are guarded and pointed to his criminal history which demonstrates "a propensity for violence, especially against strangers".
Judge Haesler acknowledged the difficulties Aniello has faced in his 16 months of custody, including being assaulted twice and spending the majority of his time in solitary confinement.
He said there was a need for Aniello to be released into the community to receive assistance, however added "that time has yet to come" due to the seriousness of the offending.
Aniello was sentenced to two years and eight months jail, backdated to April 3 last year.
A non-parole period of one year and eight months was fixed, making Aniello eligible for release in December.
"I do not want to see you again Mr Aniello," Judge Haesler said.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.