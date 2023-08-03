Despite the federal government indicating it would make no decision either way on the potential Port Kembla nuclear submarine base until the 2030s, community group Wollongong Against War and Nukes is not slowing down in its battle against the site.
The organisation's latest campaign will see 1000 pale blue triangular corflutes set up on Illawarra front yards, to remind politicians and others of the community's stance on the proposed submarine base.
Spokesperson Alexander Brown said just delaying any decision was not an option.
"We need them to rule Port Kembla out decisively, partly because that uncertainty is going to act as a disincentive for the development of the renewable energy hub, which is the real economic and environmental future we need for Wollongong," he said.
The corflutes will be available from this Sunday, August 6 when the group will mark Hiroshima Day, 78 years on from when the first atomic bomb was dropped on the Japanese city, at the Church on the Mall from 4-6pm.
"In Wollongong, for many decades, Hiroshima Day has been a day for the peace movement to come together and reflect on nuclear and peace related issues and try to raise awareness about them and make sure the mistakes of the past are not repeated," Mr Brown said.
Speakers this Sunday include Dr Sue Wareham, President of the Medical Association for Prevention of War, Ngemba elder Cr Trish Frail and Shaye Candish, General Secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association. Also speaking will be Midnight Oil frontman and former environment minister Peter Garett.
On the agenda will be what will occur to the nuclear waste produced after the submarines are decommissioned, with the Federal Court finding the Barngarla people were not consulted in the proposal for a nuclear waste dump near Kimba, South Australia.
The decision throws into doubt the government's plans for a nuclear waste dumb there, leaving Australia without any permanent location for the storage of nuclear waste.
"The people [in Kimba] have been fighting this for many years now," Mr Brown said. "It shows that sustained community opposition can win."
In the Illawarra, Mr Brown said, there was widespread opposition to the prospect of a nuclear submarine base, and the corflutes would show it.
"Even if May Day is finished, [MPs] might think we've forgotten about it, but we haven't. It's a permanent reminder that this is not OK in our town."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.