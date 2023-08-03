Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra anti-nuclear submarine group launches corflute campaign

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Against War and Nukes members with the signs that will be distributed throughout the Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Wollongong Against War and Nukes members with the signs that will be distributed throughout the Illawarra. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Despite the federal government indicating it would make no decision either way on the potential Port Kembla nuclear submarine base until the 2030s, community group Wollongong Against War and Nukes is not slowing down in its battle against the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.