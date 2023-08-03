An important changing of the guard has unfolded in suburban Illawarra, to the sound of gently bubbling vats of cooking fat.
Beloved fish and chip shop, Tarrawanna Fish Shop, has changed hands after almost four decades, with the new owners a brother-sister duo from Figtree, Cindy and Daniel Huang.
Tarrawanna residents have been largely welcoming to the new owners, but have told them in no uncertain terms: 'don't mess with the chips'.
"The first thing they care about is whether we're still doing the fresh chips instead of the frozen ones," Ms Huang told the Mercury.
"They they say, 'just don't change anything'."
"After we try the chips it's like, 'yes, we definitely need to keep that'."
In February, veteran potato-peelers Vera and Jimmy Mitrevski sparked an outpouring well-wishing, but also some angst, when they announced they were retiring after 36 years running the business.
Customers took to social media to share their concerns about losing one of the region's rare sources of fresh fish and hand-cut hot chips.
But Vera schooled the new owners in her ways, said Ms Huang, a mother of two who has 11 years' experience working in a Koonawarra fish shop, Bayfish.
"Vera was really nice, she was teaching me everything step by step. Even after we'd taken over, she was still coming in to check we'd have enough stock for tomorrow."
The Huangs are adding some new items to the menu: sweet potato, gravy, handmade calamari and possibly hash browns.
While the previous owners maintained a punishing six-day working week, the Huangs have extended their hours further still, to now include Monday trading.
"We come in two hours earlier than we open and do everything, we peel the skin and cut the potatoes," Ms Huang said.
"It's very hard work.
"We'll be very honest to the customer and try to do our best."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
