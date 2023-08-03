Warning: Distressing content.
A jury in the trial of an Illawarra father accused of controlling and violently bashing his heavily pregnant partner has handed down its decision.
The man, whose name is forbidden from publication, was found guilty of nine out of 10 charges, including sexual intercourse without consent and intentionally choking a person without consent.
The victim attended as the jury foreman read out the verdict, marking the close of the three-week Wollongong District Court trial on Thursday.
The jury of 12 heard of several harrowing acts of violence committed from December 2020 to June 2022, and some shed tears as Judge Andrew Haesler thanked them for their service.
"We do know that a trial such as this has an emotional toll," Judge Haesler said.
The man and victim began a relationship in 2017.
The man assaulted the woman when she was pregnant by pushing her out of a bed and kicking her in the back just before Christmas in 2020.
He continued to bash her and threw a hard plastic supermarket basket into her legs, causing the basket to shatter.
She fled to her parents' home in Queensland soon after, however the man followed her there. The pair returned to the Illawarra.
Over the months that followed, the man displayed increasingly volatile and paranoid behaviour, coupled with a fixation that the victim was cheating on him.
In one incident, while the woman was sleeping with her son, the man poured soft drink over her and accused her of cheating and having secret evidence on her mobile phone.
In June 2021, the man hit and attempted to choke the woman when she was 38 weeks pregnant.
The court heard of an alleged violent assault that ensued, in which he put the woman in a headlock and bent her backwards until she felt a "pop" in her abdomen.
The court heard the woman felt labour pains the following week. She was taken to Wollongong Hospital where her baby was stillborn.
It was alleged the assault recklessly caused the unborn baby to die, however the jury found the man not guilty of this charge.
However he was found guilty of raping the woman three times on the evening before the stillborn child's funeral.
The man was arrested and refused bail, however his tirade continued from behind the cells.
The jury heard heard glimpses of the hundreds of calls the man made from jail in which he pressured the woman to retract her 35-page statement to police.
He also pressured her to tell police her visible bruises were the result of "rough sex".
"I need to know you are on my side ... I am not going to marry you for no reason," he said in a call.
The victim went through with the plan, writing two letters to police which explained away the worst parts of the man's conduct.
However authorities later realised the man had been contacting the woman in breach of court orders.
The woman returned to her original statement.
Defence barrister Scott Fraser said the man disputed whether any physical violence took place and claimed the sexual interactions were consensual.
The man was found guilty of nine charges: three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of intentionally choking a person without consent, two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, sexual intercourse without consent recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm, and doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice.
Judge Haesler said "lengthy" sentence of imprisonment will be imposed on the man in December.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.